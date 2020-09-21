Difendi GUIZZO

Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, September 18, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Bianca (nee Bucci). Loved father of Marc Guizzo (Anna). Cherished grandfather of Gabrielle and Matteo. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of our family and friends that have reached out with their thoughts and prayers. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of Service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Private entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Difendi's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.