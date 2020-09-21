1/1
Difendi GUIZZO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Difendi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, September 18, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Bianca (nee Bucci). Loved father of Marc Guizzo (Anna). Cherished grandfather of Gabrielle and Matteo. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of our family and friends that have reached out with their thoughts and prayers. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of Service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Private entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Difendi's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved