It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Aurelia on September 4, 2020 at the Hamilton Juravinski Hospital in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Gino. Cherished by her daughter Anna and son-in-law Dino Gatto. "Nonina" will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Santina and Nick Ciccone, Aurelia and Albert Pinto, Linda and Jason Filice, and Giuseppe Gatto. She was absolutely adored by her great- grandchildren Anthony, Joseph, Victoria, Luca and Simona. "We love you Tata and we will miss you". Beloved sister to her brother, the late Arturo DiRe and his wife, the late Lina Dire of Hamilton, and to her sister, the late Maria Gianfrancesco and her husband, the late Michael Gianfrancesco (USA). Sister-in-law to the late Maria Perna and her husband the late Giovanni Perna (USA). Dear aunt to nieces Dolores and Antoinette of Hamilton, and Mena and Camilla of USA. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, 43 Barton Street East on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask in the funeral home. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. The funeral service and interment will remain private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated by the family.