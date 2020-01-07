|
On January 2, 2020, Dirk Buijs (Buys) passed away to join his late wife Francisca in the afterlife. He was born March 27, 1919 in Vlaardingen, Netherlands to Jacoba Ouwerkerk and Gerrit Cornelis Buijs. He was the eldest of five children and is survived by the youngest sibling of his immediate family, Gerrit Buijs. An avid swimmer, Dirk was a member of the Netherlands National Water Polo team in his earlier life and served in WWII as a driving instructor for the Netherlands Army. In 1950, he immigrated to Canada, later bringing his wife and two children to settle in Hamilton, Ontario. Dirk spent many years working in Stelco's 12-10 mill until his retirement in 1984. He continued his love of the water throughout his life and earned his open water scuba diving certification so he could enjoy diving with his daughter in Florida and Hawaii. Another of his most favorite pastimes was discussing politics and history with friends and good homemade wine. As an independent Arts & Crafts hobbyist, Dirk earned a number of awards and honorable mentions for his work in black and white photography in the analogue technique, and was the oldest member of the Photographic Art Group Latow, and the Burlington Art Center remaining active until his late 90's. He is survived by his daughters: Yvonne Buijs-Mancuso (Robert Mancuso), Joyce Buys (Joe Childs), grandchildren: Yvonne Buys (Colin Vanderhaden), Ayanna Sprawka (Brian Sprawka), Arielle Mancuso (Miguel Garcia) and great-grandchild: Austin Sprawka. He will be remembered for his endearing smile and sparkling, bright blue eyes. The family would like to thank St. Peters at Chedoke Long Term Care facility for the wonderful care and support they gave our dear father during the last days of his illness. Per Dirk's request there will be no official funeral and cremation has been carried out. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.