After a short battle with cancer, we sadly announce the passing of Dirk DeKleine on September 6 at age 84. Beloved husband of 20 years to Roelie. Loving father to Brian and Evelyn, Wendy and Gary Wolfe, Harvey and Elaine, Deb and Ian Witvoet, Carolyn and Floyd Elzinga and special daughter Alycia O'keefe. Dearly missed by his step-children Maurice and Anne Veldhuis, Wayne and Sara Veldhuis, Glenda and Todd Traina. Dearly loved grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by many extended families and friends. Predeceased by his first wife, Alice (1998). Dirk was born in Exloo, The Netherlands and immigrated to Brockville, Ontario at age 17. He was very talented as a cabinet maker and built his first house at age 24. Dirk loved to sing and he sang in many choirs over the years. Dirk was a lay preacher in long-term care homes. He and his wife Roelie loved to travel and explore different countries and cultures. Dirk took up painting in his retirement and spent many hours honing this craft. Dirk loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ, who brought him joy and peace throughout his life. In-person church service will be by invite only. Service will be live-streamed on Meadowlands Fellowship Church YouTube channel on Friday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences can be made at millerfuneralchapel.ca
. "As the heart longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for Thee, O God" Ps. 42:1