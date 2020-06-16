Dirk NAGTEGAAL

Passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband of Barbara Snaith. Father of Richard Lloyd, Timothy William, Stephen Edward (Danielle), and Kathryn Elizabeth (Malcolm) Yeadon. Grandfather of Victoria, Deacon, Rianna & Ava Smith, Alexandra and Addison & Brooklyn Yeadon. Brother of Harry (Susan), Bill (late Marilyn), and Jack (Rose). Predeceased by his parents Willem and Leentje (nee Templeman) Nagtegaal. Dirk was a long-time dairy farmer in Embro before moving to the Flamborough area and becoming a poultry farmer. Visitation will be taking place on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004). Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be no family present and those wishing to attend must call the funeral home ahead of time. A private family burial will be held at North Embro Cemetery at a later time. If desired, memorial contributions to the Mennonite Central Committee, Doctors Without Borders or to the Living Church of God would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Funeral Home or online at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.