Dirk NAGTEGAAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband of Barbara Snaith. Father of Richard Lloyd, Timothy William, Stephen Edward (Danielle), and Kathryn Elizabeth (Malcolm) Yeadon. Grandfather of Victoria, Deacon, Rianna & Ava Smith, Alexandra and Addison & Brooklyn Yeadon. Brother of Harry (Susan), Bill (late Marilyn), and Jack (Rose). Predeceased by his parents Willem and Leentje (nee Templeman) Nagtegaal. Dirk was a long-time dairy farmer in Embro before moving to the Flamborough area and becoming a poultry farmer. Visitation will be taking place on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004). Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be no family present and those wishing to attend must call the funeral home ahead of time. A private family burial will be held at North Embro Cemetery at a later time. If desired, memorial contributions to the Mennonite Central Committee, Doctors Without Borders or to the Living Church of God would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Funeral Home or online at www.brockandvisser.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved