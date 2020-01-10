|
|
Surrounded by her loving family, Winnie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Dirk. Loving mother of Johanna (Roger) Adams and Winnie (John) Bratschitsch. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Melissa, John and Tiffany and great-grandmother of Matthew, Chloe and Summer, Maddison, Preston and Nicholas. She will be fondly remembered by many other family members and friends. At Winnie's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at HILL & ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 30 Nelson St. Brantford, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Donations to the or Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences, donations and service details will be available at www.hillandrobinson.com