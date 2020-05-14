Djuro "George" MANOJLOVICH
Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Mara for 55 years. Loving father of John (Diane) and Bob (Anka). Cherished 'Djedo' to Stephen, Aleksandar, Larissa, Maksim (Taryn) and Andrew. Survived by his dear brother Petar (Ana). He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and kumovi. Due to current provincial guidelines a private family visitation and service will be held with the Very Reverend Father Radovan Kodic officiating, followed by a private family interment. A heartfelt thankyou to the kind and caring staff of Abington Court Retirement Residences and of Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in his memory to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 153 Nash Road, Hamilton or to Juravinski Hospital. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family through www.lgwallace.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
