It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dolly on March 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by her husband Robert (2014) and her son Robert (2020). She leaves behind her daughter Marion (Michael), son William and daughter-in-law Glenna. She was Granny to Andrew (Katie), Shaun (Mandy), Bryan (Mel), Paul (Tiffany), Amanda (Scott), Allan and William. G.G. to Connor, Riley, Sam, Addie, Liam and Paxton. A Celebration of Life to be announced later.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020