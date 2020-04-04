Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolina MONCRIEFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolina MONCRIEFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolina MONCRIEFF Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dolly on March 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by her husband Robert (2014) and her son Robert (2020). She leaves behind her daughter Marion (Michael), son William and daughter-in-law Glenna. She was Granny to Andrew (Katie), Shaun (Mandy), Bryan (Mel), Paul (Tiffany), Amanda (Scott), Allan and William. G.G. to Connor, Riley, Sam, Addie, Liam and Paxton. A Celebration of Life to be announced later.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -