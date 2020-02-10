|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dolly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She is gone to be reunited with her beloved husband Mike. Loving mother of Susie (Al) and Joanne (Stewart). Cherished grandma to Allison. Predeceased by her sister Margie Hilton (Roy) and predeceased by her brother Dolchu (Brenda). Dolly will be held dear in the hearts of her family and friends. She touched everyone with her incredible warmth, humour, and kindness. We will forever miss her loving smile and gentle touch. We would like to thank the staff at Creekway Village, Burlington for their wonderful care of our precious mom. In keeping with Dolly's wishes, a private family funeral will be held at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada. Condolences may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca Rest in Peace Dear Mom
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020