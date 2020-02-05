Home

Passed away peacefully at home in Hamilton, with her family by her side on January 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Dolores is predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert, her parents, Emilio and Assunta Galassi, her six sisters, two brothers, and their spouses. Dolores will be sadly missed by her children Brenda, Douglas (Olga Ojero) and Carol Filinski (Tom). She was the cherished grandmother of Leah Heywood and Kelly Filinski (Vinny Russo), and adored "Gigi" of Davis Heywood. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church for many years. Always kind and caring to all who knew her. Dolores enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and trips to the casinos. Many thanks to the nursing agencies who provided excellent care during Dolores' last days. As per Dolores' wishes, cremation will occur, followed by a private funeral. Those who wish to honour Dolores' memory may do so by donating to McMaster Children's Hospital. Goodbye Mom, until we meet again.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020
