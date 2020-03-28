|
Peacefully, on March 25, 2020, at the Juravinski Hosptial. Domenica passed away in her 85th year due to complications from pneumonia. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Lorenzo (2010). Loving mother to Rick and Rosanna, Maria and Gary. Devoted Nonna to Anthony & Stacey, Jennifer & Christopher, Lauren & Keith, Christine & Bradd, Mark & Trisha. Happy Bisnonna to her great-grandchildren Charley, Maisie, Saege, and Zachary. Domenica adored her two cats, Angel and Ginger. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thank you to Dr. Corsini, Dr. Castelluzzo, the Wellington Nursing Home, and the hospital staff for all their special care and compassion that was given during this unprecedented time. Domenica will be remembered for the pride she took in her home. She always looked forward to family occasions which brought a smile to her face. She enjoyed her walks and weekends at the cottage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under the direction of the Ontario Government, there will be no visitations. A private family service will take place (limited to 10 people). Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bay Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020