Domenica Orsini

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Domenica at the Willowgrove LTC on July 8, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Nicola Orsini of 34 years. Loving mother of Renato, Silvana (Carlo) and Lucia (Mike). Adoring nonna of Michael, Christina, (Cesar), Brandon, Nicole and Melissa. Dear sister of the late Rosa Costantini (late Filippo), Loretta Grandoni (late Nazzareno), Gina Sestili (Antonio), Maria Ciavarra (Mario), Adalgisa Faraotti , (Giuseppe). Domenica will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Domenica was a strong, caring, and independent woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She had a love for cooking and a passion for her garden. She took great pride in her fresh vegetables. Domenica's family meant the world to her and it was evident in everything she did. She had an unconditional love for all of her grandchildren, as they do for her. Great gratitude to the staff at Willowgrove LTC for all the loving care they gave Domenica during her time there. A special thanks to James at Willowgrove for the extra care he gave Domenica with a show of love and compassion, and also the kindness he expressed to her family. Domenica is now peacefully resting at Holy Sepulchre in Burlington. Domenica may not be with us physically but we will carry a piece of her in our hearts for the rest of our lives.



