It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Domenico Antonio Sinicropi on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Devoted husband for 60 years of Lauretta. Loving father of Rocco (Kathy) and Enza Sabatino (Joe). Proud nonno of Nicholas, Robert and Laura. Predeceased by brother Umberto and sister-in-law Teresa Garzo (Joe). Missed also by many nephews, nieces and friends. Domenico was born on July 28, 1930 in Santo Stefano, in Aspromonte, Italy. He came to Canada in 1966 and worked as a carpenter for 20 years, then retiring from Dofasco in 1990. He took great pride in his garden, his wine and his prosciutto. His grandchildren referred to him as a warrior; he was unstoppable and there was nothing nonno couldn't do. Due to COVID-19 private family service and entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Emmanuel House Hospice, Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020