In loving memory of a brother and uncle, Domenico Giorgi, Private of the U.S. Army, who lost his life in battle in the Second World War, 75 years ago on March 2, 1944, at the young age of 23. We remember you with love and honour you, your sister Antonia Giorgi Frisina, and family.



