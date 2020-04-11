|
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Domenico Matteucci. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Meadows Long Term Care in his 95th year with his wife Vittoria, of 69 years of marriage, by his side. He will be missed by his children, Joe (Mary Lou), Tony (Susan), Maria (Tony). Loving Nonno to Michael (Barb), Diana (Joe), Robert (Erin), Elisa, Anthony and Greg (Mei). Great-Nonno to Myra, Malone and Ethan. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of The Meadows Long Term Care for the compassion shown towards our family in his final days. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020