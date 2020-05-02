Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 24, 2020 Domenico passed away at the age of 78. Domenico was a caring and devoted husband to his wife Laura for 53 years and they will always be a part of each other. Loving and compassionate Dad to Donna Coruzzi, Teresa Gagnon (Jay), Lucy Zoccoli, and predeceased by son Vincent and an infant son. Cherished and adoring Nonno to Natalie, Christian, Maxime, Henri, Armando, Sona and Santiago. Predeceased by his parents Domenica and Vincenzo Zoccoli, and in-laws, Salvatore and Teresina Caruso. Loving brother to the late Rosa Versace (late Giovanni Versace), Cosimo Zoccoli (Marlene), the late Frank Zoccoli (Pearl), Theresa Collura(Joe) and Lena Filice(Frank). Brother-In-Law to the late Antonio Caruso (Anna), Lina Caruso(Salvatore), Maria Agostini (Osvaldo), the late Natalina Pasqua (late Santo Pasqua), and Gina Findlater (Jim). Domenico was also loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He worked tirelessly for his family and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him was touched by this kind spirit. He always made sure to put himself second to the needs of anyone that was loved by him. When he was not in the company of his family, he enjoyed and took great pride in his famous vegetable garden, wine/ pasta sauce/ sausage making and weekly bowling league. Domenico worked for Ford Motor Company for 40 years and was very proud of his accomplishments and strong work ethic. He was also very proud of his family and especially his grandchildren who absolutely adored him. Special thank you to Dr. Paul Andrus for the exceptional care over the years that he provided to Domenico, always going above and beyond to make sure he was well cared for. A private family visitation and graveside service was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish at a later date. Memorial contributions to McMaster Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)would sincerely be appreciated by the family in Domenico's honor. Domenico, we love you and will forever keep you in our hearts and miss you until we can be together again. You've left us precious memories, Your love will be our guide, You live on through your children, you're always by our side, It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone. For part of us went with you On the day God called you home. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.