Passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Franca for 55 years. Dear son-in-law of Giovannina Giordano. Loving father of Joanna Pagliari and her husband Giovanni. Proud Grandpapa of Gabriela. Beloved son of the late Francisco and Maria Piccolo (nee Tabernesi). Dear brother of Angela Santilli (and the late Luis), Catena Piccolo, the late Jose Piccolo (Carmela), the late Miguel Piccolo and the late Mario Piccolo. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Cremation will take place followed by Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Service of Remembrance at 1 p.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Joseph's Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020