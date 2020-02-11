|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Don; peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Hardworking, dedicated, loving hands finally joined together with his heavenly Father. He will be missed by his beloved wife Virginia of 54 years and children Ellen, Natalie, and Don Jr. (Theda). Adoring proud grandfather to Shanice, Jaxson, Chloe, Graye, and Kaori. Dear brother-in-law and uncle to Aldona and her children Lori, and Shawna; Nijole (Rod) and their children Ingrid and Erik; Janina and her children Mark and Monika. Predeceased by his parents Oliver, and Wilma, brother Billie and nephew Wesley. Don was retired after being an experienced and sought after cable splicer working at times internationally. His dream of being a police officer was fulfilled by becoming a member of the Auxiliary OPP for 25 years, to which he was an extremely proud member. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick's Church. He will be missed by his constant companion Dozer. A man of integrity, above all the most important thing to him was caring for his family. The family extends their gratitude to the caring staff of the ICU at Juravinski Hospital. As per Don's wishes cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations made to www.lung.ca/research/copd would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020