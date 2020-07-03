With great sadness we announce the passing of Donald A Wolven on June 27th 2020 in his 88th year. He leaves to mourn his wife Dora of 63 years and his two sons Derryk (Diane) and David (Sandra). Predeceased by his sister Thelma, brother Gerald, and brother-in law William Barry. Survived by sisters-in law Ruth Barry and Reta Wolven and nieces and nephews. Don enjoyed 37 years working at The Canadian National Railroad and was a long time and active member of The CNR Pensioners and Burkholder United Church as well as the Hester Street Arena Seniors Skating Group. Many Thanks to Dr Bronte Golda and Dr George Stallwood for many years of care. Thanks also to Team C 5 West at The Hamilton General Hospital. A Private Family Service was held on Thursday July 2nd. Donations to Burkholder United Church and Heart and Stroke are welcome in Don's memory.



