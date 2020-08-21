1/1
Donald Balfour McLeod GLASSCO
Passed away at home on August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Mary Jane (nee Lymburner). Loving father to Dustin, Melissa and Nicholas. Proud Grampy to Aidan, Malcolm, Bronwyn and Gwenyth Glassco. Loved brother of Victoria Julian, Malcolm Glassco, Nora Glassco and the late Patricia Emmerson. Survived by many nieces and nephews. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at the gravesite. The family would like to express their deep gratitude and thanks to Dr. Jessica Graham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
