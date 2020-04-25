|
|
Surrounded by the love of his family at his home, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald Blair Cline at the age of 83 years old on April 22, 2020. Don is now forever reunited and in the arms of his wife Marion, who passed a year and a half ago. Will be missed more than he will ever know by his children David (Heather), Leanne Vollick (David) and Jeannine. Devoted and adored by his grandchildren Laura, Parker (Jess), Kyle, Mickayla (Eric) and will be especially missed by his great-grandson Marhett. Will be deeply missed and forever a big brother to his sister Gail McQueen and her husband Eric. Cherished brother-in-law to Barb DeGrow and the late Bill DeGrow. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dad was known for his many years spent working at Wills Motors and then with the Region of Hamilton-Wentworth working as a mechanic until his retirement. He loved spending time every morning and afternoon with the guys from Tim Horton's, cutting his grass, tending to his garden, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. His greatest pleasure after he retired was working on his daughter's and son-in-law's family farm every year in the Big Red Tractor. Special thanks to nurse Marion Frame, for your kindness and compassion and to all the nurses from Bayshore. Dad may there be lots of Tim's coffee to drink and Big Red and Green Tractors for you to drive high up in the sky. In Don's memory donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020