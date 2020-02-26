Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smithville Canadian Reformed Church
330 Station Street
Smithville, ON
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smithville Canadian Reformed Church
330 Station Street
Smithville, ON
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Smithville Canadian Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Bos Obituary
BOS, Donald The Lord called unto Himself Douwe (Donald) Bos on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Tiena (nee DeWolde). Loving father of Geraldine and Leo Post, Rick and Ann Bos, Scott and Ria Bos, Sandra and Frank Deboer, Kevin and Tonja Bos, and Brenda and Aaron Kulbe. Cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Don will also be missed and remembered by his siblings Ietie and Adrian Koster, John and Carol (+) Bos, Richard and Margaret Bos, Rennie and John Linde, Ricki (+) Fred and Margaret Bos, Jeanie and Arthur (+) VanderVelde, Tina and John Dekker, and Ed and Trish Bos, and their families. Visitation at Smithville Canadian Reformed Church, 330 Station Street, Smithville on Thursday, February 27 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral service at Smithville Canadian Reformed Church on Friday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery will precede the funeral service. Memorial donations to John Calvin School would be appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -