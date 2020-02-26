|
|
BOS, Donald The Lord called unto Himself Douwe (Donald) Bos on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Tiena (nee DeWolde). Loving father of Geraldine and Leo Post, Rick and Ann Bos, Scott and Ria Bos, Sandra and Frank Deboer, Kevin and Tonja Bos, and Brenda and Aaron Kulbe. Cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Don will also be missed and remembered by his siblings Ietie and Adrian Koster, John and Carol (+) Bos, Richard and Margaret Bos, Rennie and John Linde, Ricki (+) Fred and Margaret Bos, Jeanie and Arthur (+) VanderVelde, Tina and John Dekker, and Ed and Trish Bos, and their families. Visitation at Smithville Canadian Reformed Church, 330 Station Street, Smithville on Thursday, February 27 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral service at Smithville Canadian Reformed Church on Friday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery will precede the funeral service. Memorial donations to John Calvin School would be appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020