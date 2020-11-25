Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Bunny Bradshaw (2012). Loving father of Buffy Bradshaw. Cherished brother of Stewart Bradshaw (Sandi) and brother-in-law of Ron and Birdie Whyte and Bryan and Judy Nestibo. Dear uncle of Jennifer, Douglas Charles, Holly, Scot, Todd, Leigh Anne and Stephanie. Greatly missed by his two kitties Freckles and Molly. Don had a long successful career in automotive sales management, where he shaped, mentored and inspired many. Remembered for a loving home, where he enjoyed his summers out at "the camp". Bissell's Hideaway was a seasonal home and happy place that he enjoyed with Bunny and Buffy for over 45 years. A place where his neighbours were like family. He will also be remembered for his yellow crocs, riding his red lawnmower (proudly badged "rocket man"), his helping hand, words of wisdom and loving heart. Reunited in heaven with his wife Bunny. He will be missed by many; he was truly a special man. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of life in Fonthill will take place in the spring. For those who wish to leave a condolence, please visit: www.smithsfh.com