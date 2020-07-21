1/1
Donald Clinton Robert Telfer
1941 - 2020
November 28, 1941 - July 18, 2020 With deepest sorrow, the family of Clinton Telfer share news of his passing at Welland Hospital, Ontario. Husband and soul mate of 58 years to Dorothy Ann Telfer (née Roberts), predeceased by parents John and Catherine, and dearly missed daughter Catherine Susan Love (Alastair). Beloved father to Brad Telfer (Jacqueline), Barbara Anstead (Brian), Sylvia Sierdsma (George). As Papa, he will be deeply missed by grandchildren Brad and Val, Nicole and Philip, Megan, Jordan and Sydney, Lauren and Jenn. Great Grandchildren Alexis, Liam and Lennon will honour his memory as well. Clint, a retired Steel Worker, was a dedicated husband and father. Scrabble, car racing, travel, camping, hiking and curling as well as collecting were among his hobbies. Clint will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Marion (Don), Christine (Tom) and William (Edie) along with their families and a very close, extensive family on the Roberts side as well. Cremation will take place and a private family service will follow. A Celebration of Life will be announced and take place at a later date. Donations to the Dunnville Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
