Peacefully, at Leisure Living Retirement Home, Jarvis, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Coyne Leatherdale, a life-long resident of Jarvis, in his 92nd year. He was predeceased by his special friend and long-time companion, Lorraine Chambers (nee Keith) in 2018. Predeceased by his sister Jean and her husband Alan MacDonald. Uncle of Jane and Don Shirley, Joan and Ian Gibson, Karen and Herm Van Ryn and Ian and Dorothy Macdonald and many great-nieces and nephews. He had also been "adopted" into the Chambers family and is survived by Lorraine's children Keith and Marlene Chambers, Wayne and Virginia Chambers, Brian Chambers, Gail and Keith Catherwood, Gwen and Ben Tisdale and Earl Chambers as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Coyne will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service is not open to the public, but will be live-streamed on the Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page. For those unable to watch at that time, the video will also be available to view later on both the Facebook page and the Book of Memories website for Coyne. Interment Wesley United Church Cemetery, Jarvis. Due to the same restrictions, the graveside service will also be available to view in the same manner as the funeral ceremony. Donations to Wesley United Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 13, 2020.