|
|
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Don at the Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Victoria for 48 years. Cherished and loving father to Leigh (Leeann) and Brad. He was a devoted Poppa to Kali, Nate and Christina. Dear brother of Eleanor, Burt (Carole), Connie, Ronny, the late Larry (Myrna), the late Barb (Glen), the late Shirley and brother-in-law to Jerry, Heather (Dave), Colleen (Mike), Natalie (Dave) and Bob (Deb). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Donny "Tu-Tall" was a proud member of U.A. Local 67 for 44 years. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, January 24th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020