Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald David Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Don at the Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Victoria for 48 years. Cherished and loving father to Leigh (Leeann) and Brad. He was a devoted Poppa to Kali, Nate and Christina. Dear brother of Eleanor, Burt (Carole), Connie, Ronny, the late Larry (Myrna), the late Barb (Glen), the late Shirley and brother-in-law to Jerry, Heather (Dave), Colleen (Mike), Natalie (Dave) and Bob (Deb). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Donny "Tu-Tall" was a proud member of U.A. Local 67 for 44 years. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, January 24th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -