Donald (husband of the late Bev Macklin) passed away peacefully at St Lawrence Lodge (Brockville, Ontario) the morning of May 24, 2020. Don will be missed by his family and children, Brenda and David Barboza, Cal and Sue Macklin, Shelley and Steven Moilliet, grandchildren Tammy, Carrie, Holly, Caitlin, Callie, and great-grandchildren Jesse, Ezme, Brynlie, Karter, Harper and Kale. Don will be remembered for his devotion to family, and his enthusiasm for life including a passion for downhill skiing, motorcycling and the annual family vacations where he could fish for musky on Stony Lake. Don's working life was devoted to car sales in his home town of Burlington, Ontario for almost 50 years. For the first 35 years he was a Ford man, and after that he made the switch to Dodge. He was often heard saying, "everything sells, you just have to wait for the right buyer". Always ready for a good laugh, and ever the optimist, which you have to be to sell cars. He loved to sell... anything. Don will be missed by his family, all his old friends, and customers in the business. Many thanks to the staff at St Lawrence Lodge who only had Don in their care a short time, but treated him royally and came to know his charm. The family appreciates all you did to keep him comfortable in these troubled times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store