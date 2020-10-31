It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Donald Edward Flood, of Harbourview Drive, Sydney, on October 28, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Sydney on December 6, 1946, he was the son of the late Edward and Katherine (Robson) Flood of Sydney, NS. Donnie was a loving and caring husband and father. He worked at Sydney Steel in the General Office for over 25 years as an Industrial Buyer. He was a member of both the Radar Base Curling Club and Sydney Curling Club where he served as President. He was also an active master diver with the Nervous Wreck Dive Club. He loved scuba diving and recorded over 100 dives in one year until health issues forced him to stop diving. He also served as Fire Chief of the Albert Bridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Donnie is survived by the love of his life, wife Rose (Sparkes), son Darren (Kelly) of Calgary, daughter Charlie, three grandchildren Tessa, Jaime and Jesse all from Antigonish, brother Mickey (Sharon), Sydney, sisters Patricia Mann, Waterdown, ON and Nancy Gravelle also of Ontario, brothers-in-law Gordie (Dolly) Sparkes, Sydney, Melvin (Lynn) Sparkes, Lower Sackville, sisters-in-law Mae (Allison) Campbell, Sydney and Shirley (Billy) Corbett, Prime Brook as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friend John Marusiak, who was more like a brother. Besides his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his brother Bob, sisters Helen, Joyce, Gloria and Sharon. Visitation for Donnie will be held at TW Curry Parkview Chapel, Sydney from 2-4 and 7-9 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Sydney River with Fr. Patrick O'Neill officiating. Interment to follow in Oakfield Cemetery, Hillside Rd, Mira. The service will be livestreamed via TW Curry's facebook page for those wishing to attend virtually. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.twcurry.com
. Memorial donations may be made to either the VON, Hospice, Palliative Care Society of Cape Breton or a charity of your choice
.