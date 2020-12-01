Donald G.Fraser, 91 of Burlington, Ontario, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at Burloak Long-Term Care Home. Don was born in the town of Truro, Nova Scotia on the 25th of May, 1929. He married Noelle (nee Callaghan) on October 3, 1952 in Dundas, Ontario. Don worked for National Cash Register (NCR) as a District Sales Manager for over 36 years. He enjoyed his working days, and he had a long successful career with the company. Don is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Mildred Fraser; his brother Roland Fraser and his son-in-law, Mark Parkinson. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Noelle Fraser, his children; Bradley (Anne Cochran), Carrie, and Craig (Katie MacKay), grandchildren; Matthew Parkinson (Jessica), Michael Parkinson (Danielle Dolman) and Will Fraser, great-grandchildren; Owen and Hannah Parkinson, Violet Parkinson, and sister-in-law, Helen Fraser (Roland). Don was proud of his roots and lifelong connection to Truro and to Nova Scotia. Don was an avid Jeopardy watcher (quick to provide the questions to Alex's answers). He was a wicked crib player; he loved cars, baseball, the jazz standards and late-night radio. He was decisive, engaging, and never missed an opportunity to bring out the slide projector to share cherished family memories. He taught his three children to stand up for themselves and to be inquisitive. He had a strong sense of right and wrong and instilled this quality in his children. Don and Noelle were childhood sweethearts. Don loved his wife and told her as much every day (that is a lot of "I love you"). In later life, when it became difficult to verbally express his love for Noelle, he always found a way to let her know that he loved her, by holding her hand, or sending a warm smile her way. The family would like to acknowledge their heartfelt gratitude to Burloak Long-Term Care Home for their excellence in providing compassionate care over the last two years and for making a difference in the quality of Don's life through music, activities, and their ongoing communication with his family. A private family funeral has been held. Condolences are welcome through the Memory Wall at Smith's Funeral Home www.smithsfh.com
. In lieu of flowers it was Dons wish that consideration be given to charitable donations for Carpenter Hospice, Burlington at www.thecarpenterhospice.com/support-us/make-a-donation/
or to a local Food Bank.