Peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in his 76th year. Predeceased by his wife Connie Carey-Bianco and his parents Alfonso and Vera Bianco. Loving father of Andrew and Alicia (Anthony Nova). Dear brother of Monsignor Sam Bianco and MaryAnne Mullock (Bruce). Donald will be deeply missed by his mother-in-law Reta Carey and in-laws Kevin Carey (Leslie), Keith-John Carey (Anita) and Colette Eston (the late Steve) and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Monday, January 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Margaret Mary Parish, 20 Idlewood Ave., on Tuesday, January 21st at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020