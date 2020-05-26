Donald George WILLIS
1938-04-27 - 2020-05-24
After a short illness at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved companion to Ruth Armstrong. Husband of the late Lorna (Bartlett) Willis. Loving father of Ilene & George Randall, Donna (deceased) and Jim Dunstall, Janet and the late Tom Finlayson. Dear grandpa to Katie, Stacey and Blake, Jennifer and Eric, Nikki and Darrel, Chantal and Matt, and the late Donald, Daryl, Brittney, and eight great-grandchildren. Brother of Jack (deceased) and Evelyn, Nancy and Ken, Jerry and Kathy, Larry and Bev, and Ron. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Don and Lorna operated and owned Selkirk Lumber for several years. A private family service will be held with interment at Cheapside United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Lung Association, Kidney Foundation or the the charity of choice. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
