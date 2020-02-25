|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved sweet Don. Cherished son of Daisy Costello, predeceased by father Andrew, sister Sharon Neilson (John), dearly loved brother of Andrew MacMillan (Jennie), Rick MacMillan (Angie), Deb DesLauriers (Rick) and Joanne DelConte (Joe), nephew to David and Lorraine MacMillan, Ray Laird, Jimmy MacMillan and Jean MacMillan-Pond. Family dinners were a special time together for all of us with Don. He will be missed terribly by his nieces and nephews. He would giggle with a twinkle in his eye and that twinkle will always be remembered and cherished. The last 10 years of Don's career were at Franklin Empire Inc. as a Co-Branch Manager of the Hamilton location. A Celebration of Life for all family, friends and colleagues will take place on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 2pm at Glendale Golf Club, 401 Mt. Albion Road, Hamilton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Don's memory to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020