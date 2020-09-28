1/
Donald Harvey KRAUSKOPF
Unexpectedly, yet peacefully at The Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Don Krauskopf of Jarvis, in his 74th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathy (nee Mohl) for 48 years. Dear father of Cheryl and Clint Mino of Townsend and grandfather of Riley and Allison. Brother of Lois Peters (Don) of Wasaga Beach, John and Cathy of Jarvis, Glenn of Orillia, Wendy and Jack Payne of Jarvis, Brian of North Bay and Keith of Hagersville and the late Janis Krauskopf and Roy Krauskopf. Brother-in-law of Janet Mohl (the late Bill). Also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Alma Krauskopf. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot St. W., Jarvis on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, those wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home at 519 587 4414 between 9 and 5 p.m. Masks are mandatory at all times when in the funeral home. Following cremation, a family graveside service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuenralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
SEP
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
