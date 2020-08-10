1/1
Donald Hubert (Tex) Belmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully left us on Saturday August 8, 2020. Loving husband of 51 years to Barbara. Father to Donald, and Jason (Cez). Grandfather to Seih and Kassandra. Predeceased by his father Alex and his mother Sarah, as well as his sister Mary and brothers Bill and Jim. Brother of surviving siblings George, Ron (Audette), Patricia (Phil), Mike (Cindy) and other siblings. Hughie enjoyed hunting with his group, telling jokes daily to friends and his favourite drugstore Lee's Pharmacy in Dundas. Hughie loved horses, races and daily driving anywhere! He had many great and loving friends for over 50 years. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Hamilton Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. "We will love you always" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved