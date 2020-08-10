Peacefully left us on Saturday August 8, 2020. Loving husband of 51 years to Barbara. Father to Donald, and Jason (Cez). Grandfather to Seih and Kassandra. Predeceased by his father Alex and his mother Sarah, as well as his sister Mary and brothers Bill and Jim. Brother of surviving siblings George, Ron (Audette), Patricia (Phil), Mike (Cindy) and other siblings. Hughie enjoyed hunting with his group, telling jokes daily to friends and his favourite drugstore Lee's Pharmacy in Dundas. Hughie loved horses, races and daily driving anywhere! He had many great and loving friends for over 50 years. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Hamilton Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. "We will love you always" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com