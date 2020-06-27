Donald James "Jim" BONTAIN
With sad hearts we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Jim Bontaine, at the age of 65 years on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Beloved husband for 44 years to Susan (Johnston). Loving son of Donald and Zella Bontaine (both deceased), and dear brother to Mary (Maurice) Babin. Special son-in-law to Bill and Doreen Johnston, and brother-in-law to Lori (Gord) Shields. Jim loved and was very proud of his children and was the best dad to Adam (Trisha) and Andrea (Ryan). He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and was the most fun-loving Grampa to Hannah and Ben, Arie and Riley. Jim will be greatly missed by his family, his extended family and his many friends. He lived life to its fullest every day and made everyone he knew feel special and loved. A private family service is being held, with a Celebration of Jim's life planned for the Fall, along the Grand River where he had some of the best times of his life. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cayuga. Donations in memory of Jim, may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
