Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on November 12, 2020 in his home with family by his side, in his 85th year. Donald was predeceased by his infant son Peter, father Andrew and mother Madeline; his brother Joe (Loretta); brother-in-law Dave (Claire). Survived by his wife Patricia (nee Grand) of 61 loving years and his children Dan(Rose), Colleen (Robert), Tony (Kerri), Judy (Sergio), Lynn (Rodney) and John (Tammy); his grandchildren Andrew, Daniel (Jessica), Bradley (Vanessa), Paula (Jordan), Jilian, Amanda, Sean, Christopher, Dominick, Jonathan, Jennifer, Dorian, Jacob, and Warren; his great-grandchildren Laurana, Elizabeth, Payton, Ethan and Chloe; his brothers Bob (Mary), Chris, Larry (Virginia) and sisters Anna (Bob) and Pat. He will be missed by many other relatives and many friends. Donald worked at Stelco Steel Inc. for 32 year until retiring in 1991. He enjoyed wood working making many bird houses, plants, toys, and so much more. He donated many toys to places like Ronald McDonald house, Women's shelters for the children to enjoy during difficult times. Don also liked to whittle wood animals for his grandchildren like his father before him. A special thanks to the VON -Nursing Support Home Care, Juravinski Hospital and St. Joseph's hospital and Dr. V. Pinto. Due to current COVID-19 regulations masks are mandatory and guests must RSVP by calling (905) 388-4141 or visiting www.dermodys.com
. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private Family Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the VON- Palliative Care Initiatives or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.