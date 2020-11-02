Don passed away on October 23 2020 in Saskatoon, SK. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas (1958), and Margaret (1995), daughter Jane (1972) and sister Beverley (2016). Left behind to morn is loving wife Pat, sons Stephen and Jon as well as brothers Tom & Bob as well as several nieces and nephews. Don was a pastor at several churches and ended his career as a Chaplin at Cama Woodlands Nursing Home. He will be missed by all. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time.



