|
|
It is with great sadness that Don's family announces his sudden passing at home, in his 62nd year. Much loved son of Barbara Adamson and the late Don Adamson Sr. Survived by his sister Maureen Simpson (Rick), as well as nieces Rachel (Brian Gibb), and Amie, and nephew Riley. Also survived by aunts Pat Davis and Joan Johnson (Paul). Will be missed by his friend Bill Kennedy. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Donations may be made to Hamilton Out of the Cold.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020