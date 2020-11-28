It is with great sadness to announce the passing of a loving husband and dear father on November 23, 2020 at Heritage Green Nursing Home, in his 98th year. He was a proud World War 2 Veteran serving many countries. Don will be forever missed by his loving wife Lydia "Theresa", daughters, Doreen (Brian), Donna, Lorna (Larry), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Heritage Green for treating Dad like family. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held.



