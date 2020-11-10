1/1
Donald LAFRANCE
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Donald Lafrance, in his 64th year, peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital on October 30, 2020. Son of the late Carol and Gerard Lafrance. Brother to Al and Randy and in law to Michele. Remembered with love by family, friends, and co-workers. Due to current COVID regulations, masks are mandatory and RSVP is required for visitation and service at www.dermodys.com or (905) 388-4141. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 1919 King Street East (between Rosedale & Cochrane) on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 4 p.m. Cremation has taken place. www.dermodys.com May he rest in peace


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - King Street East
1919 King Street East
HAMILTON, ON L8K 1V9
