Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MacDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald MacDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald MacDONALD Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald MacDonald in his 86th year on March 20, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital. Beloved husband of Wanda (nee Murray) for 55 years. Loving father of Marilyn (Terry), Glydon (Kim), Waylon (Lisa), Eddie, and Jim (Sarah). Dear Papa of Crystal, Chantel, Desmond, Ashley, Connor, Brody and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Dear brother of Leonia (Archie) and Dave. Survived by many nieces and nephews. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -