|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald MacDonald in his 86th year on March 20, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital. Beloved husband of Wanda (nee Murray) for 55 years. Loving father of Marilyn (Terry), Glydon (Kim), Waylon (Lisa), Eddie, and Jim (Sarah). Dear Papa of Crystal, Chantel, Desmond, Ashley, Connor, Brody and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Dear brother of Leonia (Archie) and Dave. Survived by many nieces and nephews. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020