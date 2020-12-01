1/
Donald McCASKIE
Peacefully, on Sunday November 29, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital with family by his side. Will be sadly missed by his spouse Rose. Beloved father of Lisa (predeceased) and Amanda (Tony). Dear grandfather to JT. Loving brother to Gail (John), Garth (predeceased), Brenda and Barry (predeceased). Cherished son of the late Arthur and Lucy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5th. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions please call the L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North (905-544-1147) to reserve a visitation time. A private family funeral and cremation will be held. On-line condolences may be made at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
