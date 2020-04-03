|
On Sunday, March 29 Don passed away after a four year battle with dementia and more recently Pneumonia. Don leaves behind his beloved Wife of 57 years, Donna Foster nee Jerome. He also leaves his beloved daughters Cynthia Townson ( Joe) and Sandra Foster (Ron Wright) and Grandson Brendan Townson and Granddaughter Courtney Townson. Don was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren. Don had two brothers George (Carol) and Michael (Patti) also a sister Judy Foster. He also leaves behind sister-in-law Dale (Martin), many nieces and great-nieces and nephews. Don was a Foreman at Stelco and retired after 35 years. Don enjoyed meeting other retirees for early morning coffee, golf, fishing, driving his classic car and travelling. Don and Donna were Lifetime members of the Ancaster Horticultural Society and enjoyed gardening. He was a kind, generous man and will be missed. Because of Covid19 there are no plans at this time. We will announce plans at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dbancaster.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020