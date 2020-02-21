Home

Peacefully in his sleep at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Survived by his children Brenda Cassidy (Tom), and Brian Melnike (Tracy); grandchildren Tyler, and Caitlin; brother Malcolm (Pat), and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers John, and Mac. Donald was a member of Local 67, Hamilton Plumbers & Pipefitters Union. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment of cremated remains at Hagersville Cemetery. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
