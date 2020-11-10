Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee: Orr). Loving father of Lori (Enzo) and Brad (Nicole). Caring grandfather of Jordan, Ashley, Sarah, Amanda and Hannah. Also survived by many other family and friends. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Diabetes Association
would be appreciated. Donations, condolences and a live funeral webcast are available online at www.beckettglaves.com
. A tree will be planted in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.