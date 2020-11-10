1/1
Donald Neil HEARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee: Orr). Loving father of Lori (Enzo) and Brad (Nicole). Caring grandfather of Jordan, Ashley, Sarah, Amanda and Hannah. Also survived by many other family and friends. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Donations, condolences and a live funeral webcast are available online at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre
88 Brant Avenue
Brantford, ON N3T 3H3
(519) 752-4331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved