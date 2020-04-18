Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
More Obituaries for Donald Pyefinch
Donald Pyefinch

Donald Pyefinch Obituary
Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Lukniuk) for 65 wonderful years. Loving father of Bryan of Burlington, Bill and his wife Cathy of Grimsby, and the late Neale-Edward (1992). Cherished and proud grandfather of Will and Melissa. Dear brother of Richard and his wife Brenda of Oshawa. Predeceased by his parents John and Rhonda, his sister Beverley and brother Barry. He will be sadly missed by many friends and extended family. As per Don's wishes. cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to he held at a later date. If desired, donations made to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, McNally House Hospice, or Trinity United Church, Beamsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
