Donald Robert Buckland
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Robert Buckland on Monday September 7th, 2020. Donald lived to be the age of 90. He passed way peacefully. Sadly, Donald will be missed by his siblings Yvonne, Cleveland, Ouida, Linvale, Clinton, Kathleen, Raymond, Madge, & Cynthia. He is survived by his partner Hyacinth and his children Sandra, David, John Paul, Kevin (Veronica), James (Stephanie), Shane (Lisa) and his grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Ayeni, Angela Siddall and the many nurses who helped him at St. Joseph’s Villa. Due to COVID there will only be limited number of close family for a celebration of life. For those who wish to read more about him please visit his memorial website at https://www.forevermissed.com/donald-robert-buckland/

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
