DONALD ROBERT (Donny) ECHLIN

DONALD ROBERT (Donny) ECHLIN In Memoriam
Nine years ago you passed away, But for me it will always feel like yesterday. Each time I look at your picture, You seem to smile and say, "Don't be sad, I'm okay" and I'm here with you, I walk beside you everyday. I wish I could bring the old days back, I can only treasure the memories. I watched you suffer, I saw you die, But all I could do was sit close by, You went away, we had to part, God eased your pain, but broke my heart. Donny, you are still my guiding light, I'll see you again. This is not where it ends! Two hearts forever as one, All my love, your wife Jo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020
