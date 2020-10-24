Passed peacefully on October 20, 2020 in his 96th year, at Joseph Brant Hospital surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Lela, who spent 75 wonderful years of marriage at his side, his daughter Cheryl, son Bob, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Steve and Shaun. A veteran, Donald served in the R.A.F, squadron 514 during WW2 and was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #60. As per Don's wishes, a gathering will be held at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St., Burlington, on Wednesday, October 28th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations can be made in memory of Don to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, Branch #60.



